Prince Harry has said that he is “not angry anymore” as he reflected on his relationship with the royal family in an interview with ABC.

The discussion at times saw the Duke of Sussex criticise members of his family and the British press for their treatment of him and his wife.

However, towards the end, Harry admitted that despite the ongoing tensions with his family - and the treatment he faces from the press - he is no longer “angry”.

“I’m not angry anymore. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry anymore,” he said.

