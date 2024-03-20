‘Skinniest’ dog RSPCA rescuer has ever seen alive now loving life in new home

The RSPCA has released a video showing the “skinniest” dog an employee had ever found alive happily thriving after being nursed to health.

RSPCA rescuer Ben Cottle-Shaw found Luca, a lurcher cross, in Barnsley in April 2023.

He said: “I could tell by his demeanour and look in his eyes Luca had given up on life as he was so broken and withdrawn.”

Luca is now adopted, enjoying a life running around with lots of belly rubs and head scratches.

The RSPCA - celebrating its 200th anniversary this year - received 72,050 reports of animal abandonment in 2023.