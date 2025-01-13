Watch: Dozens compete in extreme -58 temperatures to run marathon in Russia’s Yakutia

Dozens of runners braved air temperatures of around -50C (-58F) to complete a marathon in Russia’s Yakutia region on Sunday, 12 January.

Oymyakonsky district is also known as “Cold Pole.”

It is one of the world’s coldest regions with a permanent human population — its all-time lowest temperature was recorded as -67.7C (-89.9F) in 1933.

Runners’ hair and eyelashes were white with snow and they drank hot water instead of cool for rehydration as they navigated spectacular forests.

Participant Leonid Zykov said: “After about 23 kilometres it became really tough for me, my liver started hurting.”