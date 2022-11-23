Kazhakstan chocolate 'advert' appears to show Russian military draft dodger escaping

An “advert” for a Kazakhstan chocolate bar appears to show a Russian man who has fled military conscription being given “the taste of freedom” in the confectionery.

Created by the Russian Loud Fish agency, the video - intended for entertainment purposes - shows a young man receiving a chocolate bar from a man on a horse, who tells him that the food is “freedom.”

“The name ‘Kazakhstan’ can be literally translated as ‘land of free people’. Therefore, we can say that Kazakhstani chocolate is the taste of free land, the taste of freedom.”

