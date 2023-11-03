Sainsbury’s 2023 Christmas advert stars Rick Astley alongside real-life workers.

Retailers are shunning the classic tear-jerker commercials and taking a light-hearted approach to their festive campaigns this year, in an apparent attempt to bring cheer to customers facing a persistent cost-of-living crisis.

Sainsbury’s has turned to a young girl asking what Santa eats for this Christmas dinner in an advert that it hopes will encourage shoppers to view the brand as “warm and fun”.

Rick Astley, who was this week announced for the Royal Variety Performance, brings in some star power with a cameo appearance.