Orphaned bear cubs play with ‘monster’ pumpkin almost twice their size

Two orphaned bear cubs couldn’t get enough of a 212kg pumpkin almost twice their size that was given to them by a local couple.

San Diego Humane Society shared footage of the pair playing with the giant squash that was donated to Ramona Wildlife Center by Kristen and Jason Bush.

The couple cultivated a monster pumpkin during the pandemic and once it stopped growing, “wanted it to find a greater purpose,” the non-profit said.

Autumn-themed enrichment soon followed for the cubs, who have been at the centre since July after they were found next to their deceased mother in the San Bernadino mountains at five months old.