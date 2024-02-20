Moment golden eagle released back into wild after two weeks at rescue centre

A golden eagle is back in the wild in California’s Riverside County, after undergoing two weeks of care at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

The bird arrived on 5 February, after it had been found unable to fly by a member of the local community in San Jacinto.

It was underweight, covered in mud and manure, and had mild abrasions to its feet.

While the exact cause of the eagle’s issues is uncertain, recent heavy rains in the area may have played a role.

After showing “remarkable” improvement over a few days, the bird was moved to a larger aviary with room to fly and hunt.

On Sunday (19 February), the eagle was released back into the wild.