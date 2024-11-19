Santa recruits master festive sign language in new inclusive training

Santas mastering how to host grottos across the UK during the festive season have been learning sign language to make sure all children feel included.

Father Christmas trainees at the 26th annual Santa school were taught a curriculum covering everything from the perfect “Ho Ho Ho!” to sign language for terms such as “reindeer” and “what would you like for Christmas?”

The red and white-garbed recruits gathered at the London Postal Museum on Monday, 18 November, for Ministry of Fun’s annual Santa school.