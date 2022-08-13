Sarah Palin's Zoom meeting hijacked by drawing of giant penis

Sarah Palin was pranked with images of male genitalia during a Zoom meeting with local leaders in Alaska.

Palin, the former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, was giving a speech on Thursday during a forum held by the Native Peoples Action, an organization started up by local indigenous groups.

During her speech, the screen was taken over by someone posting a graphic drawing.

“Somebody is messing with this,” Palin said as the drawing appears.

“We’re getting Zoom-bombed,” one of the participants added.

“Well, I don’t want to look at this stuff,” Palin said.

