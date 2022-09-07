Hollyoaks star Adam Rickitt reveals he was scammed out of nearly £50,000

Hollyoaks star Adam Rickett revealed he and his wife Katy lost nearly £50,000 in an online “authorised push payment” (APP) scam.

The couple appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (7 September) to detail the ordeal to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

Discussing how he believed he was being contacted by the fraud department of Barclays Bank, Adam explained that the scammers “knew too much about my account” for them not to be legitimate.

He revealed the fraudsters knew exactly how much was in his account and all of his ATM withdrawals.

