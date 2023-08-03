Canterbury Cathedral hit by mini meteorites, researchers say

One of the UK’s most iconic cathedrals has been hit by a series of meteorites, or more accurately micrometeorites.

Scientists climbed to the rooftop of 1,000 year old Canterbury Cathedral to search for the tiny particles, normally only found in places like Antarctica.

Over the cathedral’s long history, space dust has fallen on the roof and the University of Kent team were able to recover the micrometeorites.

These particles of extraterrestrial dust from comets and meteorites could be key to discovering the origin of life on Earth.