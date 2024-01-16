Watch: Ancient star cluster ‘from early universe’ emits radio signal

A previously-undiscovered radio signal has been detected emanating from an ancient cluster containing over a million stars.

It is shown in the most sensitive radio image ever of such a cluster, created by researchers from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Australia.

Star clusters are an ancient relic of the early universe comprised of tens of thousands to millions of stars packed together in a sphere, according to astronomer Dr Arash Bahramian.

This image depicts 47 Tucanae, one of the most massive globular clusters in the galaxy, Dr Bahramian added.