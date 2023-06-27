MSP David Torrance’s “best friend” has been crowned Holyrood’s dog of the year in the annual competition at the Scottish Parliament.

Golden retriever Buster placed first in the contest, with Tess White’s flat-coated retriever Kura coming in second and a rescue dog called Oakley which was paired with Alison Johnstone finishing third.

A greyhound called Joy, which was brought by Mark Ruskell, won the public vote.

A total of 13 MSPs entered the dog of the year competition, being held for the fifth time, with some bringing their own pets and others being given a rescue dog.

“When I come home, he’s loving, we go for a walk, we de-stress,” Mr Torrance said of Buster.

“He’s definitely a man’s best friend.”