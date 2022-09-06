Stunning underwater footage shows pod of dolphins swimming off the coast of Mull

Breathtaking underwater footage shows a pod of dolphins swimming off the coast of a Scottish island.

Martin Keivers, 60, used an underwater camera as he took a boat out to capture the 30 to 40-strong pod swimming in Loch Na Keal, near the Isle of Mull.

“It varies all the time but in this pod there were probably 30 to 40 dolphins. We had lots of whales around the other day. The west coast of Scotland is really unpolluted, we’ve been doing this for 14 years,” Mr Keivers said.

