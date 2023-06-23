Independent TV
Glasgow-bound train slows down to let duck waddle down track at station
A Glasgow-bound train slowed down to let a family of ducks waddle down the track at a station in Scotland.
The mother duck can be seen in front of the locomotive while her ducklings move down the platform in East Kilbride.
Eventually, the bird can be seen moving off the rails.
“Funny thing happened on the way to Glasgow this morning,” Frank Mosson wrote, sharing the video on social media.
“Well done to the driver of the 10am EK train for his care and patience. The mother duck flew onto the platform and they all waddled out the station door!”
02:09