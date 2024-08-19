These Gen Z slang words are now valid Scrabble answers

Two thousand new words, including those frequently used by Gen Z, are now part of the official Scrabble dictionary.

In its first significant update since 2020, Collins has added terms such as "yeet," "peng," and "tomoz" to its list of valid words to play.

“From three-letter gems like ack and int to high-scorers like qameez and zonkey, both tournament and casual players can now add many new words to their arsenal of potential game winners,” Collins Dictionaries managing editor Mary O’Neill said in a statement.

Other terms added include foods such as banchan, birria, dalgona, and cachumber.