Selena Gomez reveals huge diamond ring in Benny Blanco engagement announcement

Selena Gomez showed off her huge diamond ring as she and Benny Blanco confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 11 December.

The Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building star, 32, and the record producer, 36, have been publicly dating since June 2023.

Footage posted to Gomez's Instagram story showed the singer showing her ring to a loved one, who screams with joy, on a video call.

In further images on her profile, captioned "Forever begins now," Gomez posted a close-up photograph of the jewellery and one of the couple posing together.