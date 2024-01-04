TikTokers claim popular body butter ‘attracts spiders’

Customers and TikTokers have claimed that a popular body butter is attracting spiders after using the product.

A review of the Sol de Janeiro Body Butter on 25 December on the Sephora website went viral when a customer claimed that the scent attracts wolf spiders.

“If you’re scared of wolf spiders — watch out for these lotions, lol. I wanted to love them sooo bad, but one of the ingredients is like kryptonite to wolf spiders!” the customer wrote.

It was suggested that two chemicals often found in skincare products, farnesyl acetate and hexadecyl acetate, could be causing the arachnid attraction.

The brand has since debunked the claims, confirming that all of their products are free from the chemicals.