Shakira is reported to be “very angry” at her ex-husband Gerard Pique after he made public appearances with his new girlfriend, breaking an agreement between the pair.

The Spanish footballer and Colombian singer had made a deal that they would keep any new relationships quiet for a year after their split, according to Spanish celebrity website Soclaite.

Pique was reportedly pictured at Summerfest Cerdanya, a festival in Catalonia, with 23-year-old student Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira met Pique when he appeared in her “Waka Waka” music video in 2010.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.