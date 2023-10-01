Incredible moment sharks hunts among hundreds of stingray captured by drone

Drone footage has captured the incredible moment a lone shark chased hundreds of stingrays off the coast of Anna Maria Island, Florida.

Drone operator, Justin Nadeau, who was capturing videos of sea life and publishing it in his vlog, was surprised to see so many stingrays.

Mr Nadeau had originally gone to Anna Maria Island to film dolphins and sharks but his jaw dropped when he saw hundreds of stingrays instead.

He has shared the video on social media where, according to a KSWB report on Friday 29 September, it had garnered more than 1.4 million views.