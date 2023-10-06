Shark swims around oblivious sea bathers as lifeguard shouts ‘get out’

This is the moment a shark circles the sea waters with oblivious swimmers none the wiser of the danger they face.

The footage, filmed on 22 November, shows the shark swimming and a man from the security team asking people to get out of the water.

A scared woman can be seen leaving however, the clip shows two people who are not immediately aware of the big predator.

The footage was captured from a beach in Dubai.

No one is believed to have been injured.