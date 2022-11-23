Woman who beat thyroid cancer shares early signs everyone should know

A mother who was faced with a thyroid cancer diagnosis aged just 27 is sharing the symptoms she ignored in a bid to save lives.

Christina McKnight says she thought little of her symptoms, such as dry skin and brittle hair, for weeks until her husband insisted she’d see a doctor.

She initially thought her symptoms were caused by stress from a new job, but in 2014 her doctor found a lump in her neck and she soon had a thyroidectomy.

In this TikTok, she shares her story and the signs to watch out for with her 102,000 followers.

