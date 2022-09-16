We’re thrilled to be joined by Beam Me Up Softboi creator Iona David to discuss the tiresome (and sometimes bleak) cycle of online dating. Iona examines what it means to be a softboi, the different types that might crop up on your swiping quest, and why you should be wary of dating one.

Iona’s book, Is This Love Or Dopamine?: A Deeply Unofficial Study of Dating in the Digital Age is out now.