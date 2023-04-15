Moment antelope charges towards lioness to escape crocodile-infested lake

Dramatic footage shows the moment an antelope was driven into a crocodile-infested lake as it tried to escape a lioness in Mkuze Game Park in South Africa.

Footage shows a panicked nyala sprinting away from the predator into the dangerous water as crododiles prowl in the foreground.

Miraculously, the antelope evaded the hungry reptiles and went on to face off against the lioness, escaping alive.

