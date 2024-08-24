Watch: Two new southern white rhinos hoisted by crane into new home at UK safari park

Two new southern white rhinos have been hoisted by a crane into their new home at UK safari park.

Azeeza and Granville are now settling in nicely Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

Granville, a five-year-old male, arrived from West Midlands Safari Park on 20 August, while Azeeza, a three-year-old female arrived the following day from Safari Zoo.

Born on 8 February 2021, Azeeza’s name means strong, powerful, and dear.

A Woburn Safari Park spokesman said: “When she has settled in, she will meet Granville and the other rhino at the park as she starts this exciting new chapter of her life.

“The new arrivals bring hope for the potential breeding of this endangered species at the park.”