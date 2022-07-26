Nasa planning to use old satellites in attempt to discover alien life

Nasa is planning to repurpose old satellites that are already in space as they continue the hunt for alien life.

The space agency last month announced it was launching an eight-month investigation into hundreds of unexplained UFO sightings.

Dr Thomas Zurbuchen, who is leading the inquiry, hopes repurposed satellites could give another view on strange aerial phenomena reported from Earth.

“This team is going to be looking at questions like: ‘do we have sensors that can see things, you know, take another look at the evidence?’” Col Pam Melroy, the deputy administrator of Nasa, said.

