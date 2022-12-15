Nasa footage shows particles spraying into space off Russian capsule docked at ISS

Snowflake-like particles were seen spraying from a Russian capsule docked at the ISS into space.

The ISS later confirmed that the mysterious substance was coolant which was being shot into the atmosphere from the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship.

A spacewalk that was planned for cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin was cancelled as a result of the leak.

Crew members are safe, the ISS said, and the space station is in “good condition.”

