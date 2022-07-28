Every woman’s body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign

Spain’s Ministry of Equality has launched a new summer campaign to encourage women to go to the beach, no matter what size or shape they are.

“All bodies are beach bodies... our bodies are to be cared for, respected, and enjoyed,” minister for social rights Ione Belarra said.

The campaign image depicts a group of diverse women on a beach with the overlaying text reading: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”

