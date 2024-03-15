St Patrick’s Day: An expert’s guide to a perfect pint of Guinness

The best way to pour a pint of Guinness has divided drinkers for aeons.

Notoriously difficult to get right, the right way to serve the black stuff comes down to the right angle, patience, and the perfect dome.

As St Patrick's Day celebrations kick off, we visited bar manager Andy at The Guinea in London's Mayfair - where they sold 2,000 pints of Guinness on 17 March last year - who told us the secrets to a good pour and the history of the widely-celebrated cultural holiday.