Police warn of Stanley cup scams as customers race to buy limited-edition products

Police are warning that scammers are selling counterfeit Stanley Cups, as the water bottle craze surged in popularity.

The warning comes after a limited Valentine’s Day bottle hit supermarket shelves, prompting long queues and fights to break out between customers.

Customers in a rush to get their hands on one have been warned they may receive a fake through online sellers.

The trendy cups, made popular by TikTok, retail for $45, but fakes are being targeted to customers for as low as $19.

“We found them for as cheap as $19. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it is,” the Morton Grove Police Department in Illinois warned on Facebook.