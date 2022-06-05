Platinum Jubilee Pageant: Queen appears in hologram form inside Gold State Coach

The Queen appeared in hologram form inside the Gold State Coach as it lead the Platinum Jubilee Pageant down the Mall in London on Sunday (5 June).

The hologram showed the monarch during her 1953 coronation.

The Queen did not attend the pageant in person due to ongoing mobility issues, but was expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Gold State Coach is the third oldest surviving coach in the UK and has been used at the coronation of every monarch since King George IV.

