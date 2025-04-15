Craig Revel Horwood reveals he thought he’d be killed by abusive father

Craig Revel Horwood has opened up about fearing his father would kill him as he spoke of how he suffered abuse during his childhood.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 60, told Loose Women on Tuesday (15 April) how he kept the abuse a secret and did not tell anyone for fear of potential repercussions.

"I kept his drinking a secret... If he ever found out [I'd told anyone] I thought I'd be killed.”

"It was real, proper abuse, and it was horrible to come home to."