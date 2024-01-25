Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice opens up on how Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘changed his life’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has revealed how dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis “changed his life”.

The couple won the 2021 series and during an appearance on The One Show this week, Giovanni shared how his friendship with the actor has had a lasting effect on him.

“Rose not only changed my life, she changed lots of lives. What she achieved was great, raising awareness for the deaf community,” he said.

“But it’s important for me as well to keep doing things like this.

“I think it’s really important to be more inclusive. I think we should all try to be more inclusive really.”