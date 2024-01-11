Strictly’s Bobby Brazier declares Dianne Buswell ‘love of his life’

Bobby Brazier declared Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell the “love of my life” as the pair reunited ahead of the live UK tour.

The two came in second place in the Strictly final last month, losing out on the glitterball to Ellie and Vito.

It seems their friendship has continued following the conclusion of the series, with Bobby revealing on TikTok that he baked Dianne some carrot muffins.

“As you all know, Dianne is the love of my life,” he told followers on Wednesday 10 January.

Dianne is currently in a relationship with YouTube star Joe Sugg, while reports last year claimed Bobby has been secretly dating for months.