Australian stripper reveals her almost six-figure salary she made last year

An Australian stripper has revealed how much money she makes in a TikTok video aimed at creating more transparency around the industry.

User mikifromtheclub said that she makes AU$98,033 (£56,581) from working 93 days in a year.

The stripper said that her take-home pay was “around the AU$80,000 mark” and revealed that not every day was plain sailing, recording her worst daily total at AU$65 and her best daily total at AU$3,410.

Miki told Buzzfeed she made the video to “give people a truer idea of what’s real” about stripping.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.