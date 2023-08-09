Gerri Kellman has been dubbed the ‘Queen of Succession’ for her business mind, her pithy retorts, and her…interesting relationship with Roman Roy.

But many people don’t know that J. Smith-Cameron’s iconic character was originally written for a man.

We talk to journalist and editor Lorraine Candy about the lack of representation of older women in popular culture, how they’re often relegated to maternal roles, and how the character of Gerri is - at least by Hollywood standards - fairly radical.

