Succession star Sarah Snook reveals she is pregnant with first child

Sarah Snook has confirmed that she and her husband Dave Lawson are expecting their first child together.

While walking the red carpet at the season four premiere of Succession in New York on Monday (20 March), the Australian actress debuted her baby bump and confirmed her pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s exciting! I feel great,” Snook told the outlet.

She added that she is 32 weeks along and that she had been with child while filming Succession’s fourth season.

