Cannabis-infused wing sauce unveiled in time for Super Bowl parties

A Chicago-based cannabis company has unveiled a THC-infused buffalo wing sauce just in time for this year's Super Bowl Sunday.

Cresco Labs has collaborated with Wicker Park sports bar the Fifty/50 to infuse the popular orange sauce with 100 mg of THC which comes from odourless and flavourless distillate cannabis oil.

It will be sold in 10-ounce containers for consumers to enjoy as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

Recreational consumption, possession, and sales of cannabis products has been legal in the state of Illinois since January 2020.