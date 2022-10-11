Meghan Markle said she has been branded “crazy”, “hysterical” and “insane” during her most recent Archetype podcast episode.

“Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’, or what about ‘nuts,’ ‘insane,’ ‘out of your mind,’ ‘completely irrational,” the Duchess of Sussex said, adding that she had been called these terms.

Referencing quotes from How I Met Your Mother, Scrubs, and Jordan Peterson, in which women are described as “crazy,” the duchess examined how the word is used to “diminish women’s credibility” alongside guests and actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu.

