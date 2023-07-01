Swiss northern bald ibis chicks born in wild for first time in 400 years

Rare Swiss northern bald ibis chicks have been born in Zurich, the first time in the wild for 400 years.

The parents have built a nest near Harley Davidson headquarters in, which signifies success for the breed's reintroduction programme in Europe.

The birds were raised in zoos and taken to winter feeding grounds in Italy with a microlight glider.

Northern bald ibises remains endangered and continue to face threats from power lines and illegal hunting. Efforts continue to boost their population for long-term survival.