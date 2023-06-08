‘Oscar-worthy’ pet flying squirrel learns how to play dead

A pet flying squirrel put on a performance “deserving of an Oscar” by playing dead with a broom to get his owner’s attention.

Bobo knocked over the brush and then rolled over with it across his chest with his wings stretched out to look like he’d been flattened by the object.

The two-year-old rodent adjusts the broom before returning to his position to appear unconscious.

Owner Joe, who recorded her pet at her home in Taiwan, said he has unlocked a “new skill.”

“He sometimes watches TV with me, so that could be how he learned his trick,” she said.