A terminally-ill man was arrested by six police officers in his back garden after flashing his bum at a speed camera.

Darrell Meekcom, 55, created a bucket list of things he wanted to do before he dies after receiving the tragic news in October that he has multiple system atrophy.

One of the items on his list was to “moon” a speed camera, but police did not see the funny side, coming to arrest him after the incident.

In shocking footage, six officers can be seen pinning Meekcom to the ground as he calmly explains his actions.

