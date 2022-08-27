Road-safety group shares footage of Tesla cars failing to stop for child dummies

A road safety group has released a harrowing advert showing Tesla's self-drive mode refusing to stop for children.

The Dawn Project, led by software developer Dan O’Dowd, claims Tesla has threatened legal action over the ads.

In recent months, a number of clips of Teslas running down dummies have gone viral.

“A competent self-driving engineering team would disable Full Self-Driving in all 100,000 Tesla cars in which it is enabled until Tesla proves that it will not run down kids in school crosswalks,” O’Dowd said in a statement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.