Watch: 6ft alligator wrestled by officers from drainage ditch

Police helped wildlife officers wrestle a 6ft-long alligator that was holed up in a drainage ditch close to a residential area in Texas on Tuesday, 18 April.

Footage released by the League City Police Department shows officials holding the predator, which had its mouth taped shut, down so they could relocate it from South Shore Boulevard.

Social media users expressed their shock at the catch, with one commenter declaring: “That would be a nope for me.”

