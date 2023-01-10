Elon Musk asks for Tesla shareholder trial to be moved from Texas to California

Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

In a filing submitted last week, Musk’s lawyers argue that the trial should be moved to a federal court in western Texas, which includes the state capital of Austin.

Musk relocated his electric car company, Tesla, to Austin in late 2021.

If moving the trial isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want it postponed until negative publicity regarding the billionaire’s purchase of Twitter has died down.

