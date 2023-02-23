Hero residents rescue stray puppy drenched in sticky black tar

Hero residents rescued a puppy that was crawling along a road covered in molten rubber.

The passers-by found the stray in Chonburi, Thailand on 19 February.

They rushed to scrub the substance off the puppy’s fur amid fears that it could have been toxic.

The bystanders sat on the roadside until most of the tar had been removed.

After the cleanup operation, a resident took the puppy in to live with them.

Onlooker Pam Boonlua said: “The poor little thing looked terrible. I’m sure he would have died if nobody had found him.”

