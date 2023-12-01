The Chase star Shaun Wallace has revealed he has a tattoo dedicated to Dame Kelly Holmes.

Appearing on Loose Women, “The Dark Destroyer” lifted his sleeve to show off his tattoos of the Olympic rings and the word Mastermind.

He explained that just after he won Mastermind in 2004 - one of the greatest achievements of his life - he also saw Dame Kelly achieve her own dream at the Olympics in Athens that year.

“You were becoming a double Olympic champion, finally achieving your lifelong ambition and I sort of sympathised with that,” Wallace told the British athlete.

“I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to have a tattoo done in your honour.’”