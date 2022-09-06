Philip Schofield reacts to complaints over This Morning’s tone-deaf game show

Philip Schofield has responded to criticism directed at This Morning after the show offered to pay energy bills as a competition prize.

In Spin to Win, callers win prizes from a wheel. During the episode on 5 September, viewers were offered the chance to win four months of their energy bills paid amid an ongoing cost of living crisis.

The ITV show changed the prize to paying household bills after facing a barrage of criticism online, with many branding Monday’s prize “tone deaf.”

“I wonder how much of that they can complain about online,” Mr Schofield said.

