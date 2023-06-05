The editor of This Morning gave a bizarre answer when asked by a journalist if there is a “toxic environment” at the ITV show.

“I’ll tell you what’s toxic and I’ve always found it toxic. Aubergine. Do you like aubergine?” Martin Frizell asked as he left his house on Monday 5 June.

“I don’t like aubergine, it’s just a personal thing,” he added, as the reporter repeated the question.

Over the weekend, Mr Frizell had said “scores are being settled” amid claims of a toxic environment at This Morning.