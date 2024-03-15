Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:41
Cat ‘accidentally sealed’ inside wall of flat during maintenance work
A Pennsylvania cat owner said she had to rescue her pet after it was allegedly sealed inside her wall during repair work at her apartment.
The TikTok user, who goes by the name Jay, said she realised something had gone wrong when she heard her cat “meowing & scratching at the wall” before she called a maintenance emergency phone line.
With no luck reaching them, Jay said she called 911 and was advised to kick a hole in the wall.
Jay managed to make a hole wide enough for the cat to get out.
